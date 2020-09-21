Zendaya Makes Emmys History As Youngest Best Drama Actress Winner Ever

Invision/AP Zendaya accepts the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "Euphoria" during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast.

Euphoria doesn’t even begin to cut it: Zendaya is officially an Emmy winner.

The 24-year-old made history at the 72nd annual ceremony on Sunday night by becoming the youngest winner ever in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her performance in HBO’s “Euphoria.”

“Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer broke the record last year when she won the award at age 26, but now it’s Zendaya’s turn.

Stunning in her second outfit of the night, the Disney Channel alum nearly collapsed when it was announced she’d beaten out heavyweights Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, Laura Linney, Sandra Oh and Comer.

More #Emmys history tonight! At 24, @Zendaya is the youngest person to win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series! pic.twitter.com/AVUzIqyckH — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020

"There's hope in the young people": Watch @Zendaya's acceptance speech for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for #Euphoria #Emmys pic.twitter.com/gnKV49P6Qj — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) September 21, 2020

Surrounded by her friends and family, a radiant Zendaya spoke directly to her contemporaries in her acceptance speech, as she was overcome with emotion.

“I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating,” she said. “But I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there. I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you.”

Her surprise win caused quite a stir on social media with fans celebrating on Twitter.

IN THIS HOUSE WE STAN ZENDAYA!!!!!! #Emmys — Ira Madison III (@ira) September 21, 2020

“Hope in the young people” YESSSSSSS @Zendaya — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) September 21, 2020

YESS!!!! @Zendaya omg we’re in tears over here. SO WELL DESERVED pic.twitter.com/IiL2u0Bc6r — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) September 21, 2020

zendaya coleman is an emmy winner pic.twitter.com/yFgyHvT7Gh — darbie 💌 (@caladanchalamet) September 21, 2020

ZENDAYA IS THE YOUNGEST WINNER IN THE HISTORY OF THE #Emmys #Emmys2020 pic.twitter.com/RHp9unED4l — bella (@valksroth) September 21, 2020

zendaya went from winning a kids choice award to winning an EMMY pic.twitter.com/bTC10wqwbE — 𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞 ☾ (@RUEDEESHA) September 21, 2020

Earlier in the evening, Zendaya slayed the non-existent red carpet from home draped in jewels and a plunging Christopher John Rogers gown.