YouTube Star Nicole Thea And Her Unborn Son Have Died

YouTube star Nicole Thea and her baby son have died, Thea’s mother confirmed in an Instagram post Sunday.

The 24-year-old vlogger was pregnant with her son, and was only a few weeks away from her due date prior to their deaths.

The cause of death has not been confirmed.

In an Instagram post , Thea’s mother revealed the YouTube star and her partner, Global Boga, had named their baby Reign.

She wrote: “To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning.

“Also Nicole pre-scheduled a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired.

“As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum.”

Thea’s mother added: “RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven.”

The star had more than 85,000 subscribers on YouTube, where she posted videos about her life and pregnancy, as well as hair tutorials and travel and dance videos.

Many fans paid tribute to Thea and Reign with messages on Twitter.

Boga really just lost the love of his life and unborn child in one go.... I can’t imagine the pain he must be feeling. God I pray for helping and comfort 🥺🥺🥺. Rest in peace Nicole Thea and baby reign 💔🕊 — 4’11 babe 💘 (@princesspxrciie) July 12, 2020

You didn’t even need to know Nicole personally to see how excited her and Boga were to be parents. You could just tell they were soul mates. Such sad news man. RIP Nicole Thea and baby Reign 🙏🏾🤍 — ADEOLA PATRONNE. (@AdeolaPatronne) July 12, 2020

May God comfort her partner & her family & grant them with all the strength & peace.

May Nicole Thea & beautiful baby Reign rest in wonderful peace, heaven has gained 2 beautiful angels 🤍🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/EcRKmftivd — sorry, Sir. (@ChiomaMyah) July 12, 2020

This is honestly so sad, life is way too short. Rest in perfect peace Nicole Thea and baby Reign 💔 https://t.co/UD5u3QREOt — 𝒜 (@kilahdidthat) July 12, 2020

Since yesterday my heart was heavy but after seeing that confirmation, i don’t know how to feel. This is a youtuber who I watched all the time, RIP Nicole Thea & her baby Reign — ♡ (@msbellemira) July 12, 2020

Useful websites and helplines: