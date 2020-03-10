This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Politics

'You're A Monster!' Colbert Puts 'Idiot' Trump On Notice Over Coronavirus Tweets

"Late Show" host seems fed up with the president's defensive tweets over the infection.

Stephen Colbert called out President Donald Trump for comparing the COVID-19 coronavirus infections to the flu.

Trump on Monday complained that the flu leads to more illness and death, but “nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on.”

Trump finished with a “think about that!” and so the “Late Show” host did.

“OK, let me think about that,” he said. “You’re a monster.”

The audience cheered.

“Here’s the thing: We can criticise Trump’s golfing and tweeting,” he said. “But when he hunkers down and focuses on the problem, that’s when he really sucks.”

Then he offered some examples from the recent headlines:

Suggest a correction
Donald TrumpCoronaviruscovid-19stephen colbert
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.