'You're A Monster!' Colbert Puts 'Idiot' Trump On Notice Over Coronavirus Tweets

Stephen Colbert called out President Donald Trump for comparing the COVID-19 coronavirus infections to the flu.

Trump on Monday complained that the flu leads to more illness and death, but “nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on.”

So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Trump finished with a “think about that!” and so the “Late Show” host did.

“OK, let me think about that,” he said. “You’re a monster.”

The audience cheered.

“Here’s the thing: We can criticise Trump’s golfing and tweeting,” he said. “But when he hunkers down and focuses on the problem, that’s when he really sucks.”

Then he offered some examples from the recent headlines: