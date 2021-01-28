This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
News

Not-So-Hidden X-Rated Bookshelf Item Turns BBC Guest Into ‘National Hero’

Well, that was unexpected.

Sharp-eyed BBC viewers got an unexpected eyeful this week when they spotted something unusual on a bookshelf in the background of an interview.

It was a penis.

As Yvette Amos spoke with BBC Wales about job struggles during the pandemic shutdowns, the object stood on a bookshelf just over her right shoulder. It’s not clear if the object was intentionally left there, but Amos seems to have a mischievous streak: another shelf features the X-rated drawing game Scrawl and the door just beyond has bloody handprints.

Whatever the intention, fans popped up on social media:

Suggest a correction
weird newsPenisbbc wales
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.