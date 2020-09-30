‘Worst Thing I’ve Ever Seen’ Meme Shows How Bad Trump-Biden Debate Really Was

Tuesday night’s debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is destined to be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Cable TV analysts and focus groups gave the raucous debate low marks after constant interruptions and injections by Trump derailed any attempt at discussing the issues. But one meme, in particular, revealed just how bad it got.

Some in show business called the debate the “worst thing I’ve ever seen,” then named the most unloved projects they’ve worked on as a point of comparison. The trend appeared to have been kicked off by Jeremy Slater, who prior to developing the Netflix hit “The Umbrella Academy” was a co-writer of the much-maligned 2015 film version of “Fantastic Four”: