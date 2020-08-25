World's First Case Of Covid-19 Reinfection Confirmed In Hong Kong

The first case of a person being reinfected with coronavirus has been reported by researchers in Hong Kong.

The findings could have significant implications for the development of vaccines and what is known about natural immunity against COVID-19.

Researchers at the University of Hong Kong’s (HKU) department of microbiology said that an “apparently young and healthy patient had a second episode of COVID-19 infection which was diagnosed 4.5 months after the first episode”.

They added that the case shows reinfection can occur a few months after recovery from the first infection – casting further doubt over theories about immunity.

The man had no symptoms and was asymptomatic during the second infection, which was picked up by screening tests on returning passengers at Hong Kong airport.

Genetic sequencing of the virus showed he had been infected twice by different strains of COVID-19, the researchers said.

They added that the findings suggest SARS-CoV-2 may persist in the global human population as is the case for other human coronaviruses such as the common cold, even if patients have acquired immunity via natural infection.