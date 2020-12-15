William Barr Resigns, And Trump Gets Burned By Twitter Users

After President Donald Trump announced Monday that Attorney General William Barr had resigned, Twitter users went wild with snarky comments.

The president announced the resignation in two tweets.

Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

...Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

But many Twitter users were skeptical about the cheery tone in Trump’s tweet, considering Barr had recently risked getting on the president’s bad side.

Last week, the president railed against the Justice Department’s handling of investigations into Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son. Trump was also reportedly not happy when Barr told The Associated Press that the Department of Justice had not uncovered evidence of fraud that would affect the election results.

Twitter users immediately speculated about what really happened between Barr and Trump.

Even Ayatollah Bill Barr can't take any more https://t.co/Lt16itWVYV — Hussein Ibish (@Ibishblog) December 14, 2020

If Bill Barr won't stick around to do Donald Trump's bidding anymore, Trump's must be making some outrageous demands https://t.co/0XuU7LbGqd — The Hardy Report (@EdwardTHardy) December 14, 2020

Bizarre to change AG and team a couple of weeks before inauguration. Typical Trump chaos. And Bill Barr was a lowlife shill, but apparently not lowlife shill enough. https://t.co/M2LYyuY4tn — Euan Rellie (@euanrellie) December 14, 2020

Some wondered what would “Q” do?

wow I hope the new attorney general/QAnon Commander has a great three weeks on the job! https://t.co/LE9GEnfOSB — Alex Kotch (@alexkotch) December 14, 2020

But Q assured me that Barr was part of the plan. What happened?!?! https://t.co/bU2Orzed3E — Joe Colangelo (@Itsjoeco) December 14, 2020

One man found the tone of the tweet surprisingly upbeat.

If you're gonna fire your attorney general for the second time, you might as well make it festive https://t.co/VRaT0gr9Iv — Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) December 14, 2020

Others thought the Barr resignation was just the president’s attempt to keep the focus on him no matter what.

Today in Counterprogramming: How do you respond to losing the Electoral College vote and the presidency? Bid the Attorney General goodbye. https://t.co/BmP6fkULZ9 — Marc Fisher (@mffisher) December 14, 2020

This dick. Anything for attention, anything to try to own the news cycle. You lost. How many things you kick over as you stomp the way out the door is of no interest any more. https://t.co/yRPF1ltH4m — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) December 14, 2020

But one guy managed to put everything in blazing perspective.