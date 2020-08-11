Will Smith And Jason Derulo's Viral Golf Fail Is A Total Knockout

Will Smith has the right to be a little teed off.

The ‘Bad Boys for Life’ star was recently introduced to Jason Derulo’s very bad golf swing in a viral video posted to Instagram and TikTok.

At the start of the clip, Smith decides to give Derulo a few pointers on his swing — the guy was in ‘The Legend of Bagger Vance,’ after all. However, things quickly wind up in the rough, as Derulo gets a hole in one ― into Smith’s teeth.

Check it out here:

But don’t be too quick to assume that Smith’s choppers are celebrating ‘Independence Day.’ Though the pair also posted a photo of Smith “embracing his new smile,” Derulo has pulled similar shenanigans before.

Back in May, Derulo posted a video showing he chipped his own teeth while chowing down on an ear of corn he rotates in a power drill. Of course, the ‘Cats’ star was apparently just kitten around, showing off his perfectly intact teeth shortly afterward.