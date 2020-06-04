Wife Of Coronavirus-Stricken Actor Nick Cordero Told To Say Goodbye

The wife of coronavirus-stricken actor Nick Cordero said Wednesday that she has been told to “say goodbye” to her husband, but clings to hope.

“I’ve been told a couple times that he won’t make it,” former Rockette Amanda Kloots wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been told to say goodbye. I’ve been told it would take a miracle. Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes.”

Cordero, the Tony-nominated star of “Bullets Over Broadway,” had a downturn, Kloots noted last month after she reported a lung infection that kept him on a ventilator.

Earlier in May Cordero awakened after weeks in a medically induced coma at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. That prompted optimism from Kloots, who shares a nearly 1-year-old son with the actor, who also performed in “Waitress” and “A Bronx Tale: The Musical.”

Cordero, 41, has experienced several setbacks with the coronavirus. He had his right leg amputated in April because of blood clots, and he has endured septic shock, two “mini strokes,” kidney dialysis, and the insertion of a temporary pacemaker, his wife said.