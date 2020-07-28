WHO Warns Coronavirus Pandemic Will Be 'One Big Wave'

ASSOCIATED PRESS

A World Health Organisation official has described the coronavirus pandemic as “one big wave”, highlighting the devastating impact it is currently having on some countries during their summer months.

Margaret Harris warned against complacency in northern hemisphere countries such as the UK as the infection does not share influenza’s tendency to follow seasons.

Pointing to high case numbers at the height of the US summer, she urged vigilance in applying measures and warned against mass gatherings.

“People are still thinking about seasons. What we all need to get our heads around is this is a new virus and...this one is behaving differently,” she said.

“Summer is a problem. This virus likes all weather.”

The comments put the WHO at odds with recent statements from Boris Johnson who has described a rise in cases in Europe as a sign of a second wave.

WHO officials have been at pains to avoid describing a resurgence of Covid-19 cases like those in Hong Kong as “waves” as this suggests the virus is behaving in ways beyond human control, when in fact concerted action can slow its spread.

Speaking during a virtual briefing in Geneva, Harris said: “We are in the first wave. It’s going to be one big wave. It’s going to go up and down a bit.

“The best thing is to flatten it and turn it into just something lapping at your feet.”

However, she expressed concern about COVID-19 cases coinciding with normal seasonal influenza cases during the southern hemisphere’s winter, and said the Geneva-based body was monitoring this closely.

So far, she said, laboratory samples are not showing high numbers of flu cases, suggesting a later-than-normal start to the season, Reuters reports.