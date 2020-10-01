Jim Urquhart / Reuters Who Are The Proud Boys? Members of the far-right pro-Trump gang Proud Boys attend a rally in Portland, Orgon.

The Proud Boys are a violent, nationalist street gang that formed in 2016 amid now-President Donald Trump’s election campaign. Though the group was always known for plotting and carrying out attacks on protesters at political rallies, it gained new notoriety after Trump acknowledged them during a presidential debate with Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Initially the Proud Boys were a small group of self-described “Western chauvinists” under Vice magazine co-founder Gavin McInnes, and made a name for themselves in right-wing circles by fighting with leftist protesters at pro-Trump rallies in and around cities like Portland, Oregon, and New York City. After Trump’s election, their numbers grew, as did their reputation for violence.

By 2017, it was a full-blown gang, complete with a uniform — a black and yellow Fred Perry polo that the company recently discontinued in North America due to the group’s adoption of it — and a ranking system whose rules included forgoing masturbation and beating up leftists and anti-fascists. McInnis himself (who hadn’t worked at Vice since 2008) was a rising reactionary talk show host on YouTube, spewing his racist and misogynist ideology to millions of viewers, and regularly inciting violence among his gang members. “Fighting solves everything,” he has said.

MARANIE R. STAAB via Getty Images Far-right group "Proud Boys" members gather in Portland to show support to US president Donald Trump.

But while McInnis has remained insulated from the consequences of his speeches, his Proud Boys continue to get exposed and arrested for assaults, threats and other crimes and gaffes.

The number of active Proud Boys remains unclear, though their influence and ability to rally their own seemed to wane after the 2018 arrests. For example, the group expected “thousands” to attend a rally they held in Portland last weekend, but only hundreds showed up for an event that was ultimately described by reporters as a dud.

But the group gained new notoriety during the debate this week when Trump, asked to disavow white supremacy and militia groups, told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.” While it’s not quite clear what Trump meant by “stand by” in that context, it certainly resonated for the Proud Boys, who interpreted the statement as marching orders.