White House Reporter's Cockroach Photo Causes Twitter Users To Bug Out

A lowly cockroach living in the White House has become Twitter’s newest hero after a correspondent posted its photo on social media.

White House correspondent Brian Karem posted the photo on Monday and noted the roach was quite large in size.

NOW: few reporters but a nice big cockroach at the WH. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/hazUo2FWav — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) May 11, 2020

Karem did not identify the cockroach by name, but it managed to inspire Twitter users to new heights of snark.

The Trump White House in a nutshell. — Megan Sutherland (@megansuthe) May 11, 2020

Did you score an interview with this new cabinet member? — Ya know, whatever (@AliciLee) May 11, 2020

Maybe it’s a listening device bug. 😂 — Jackie Gontarek (@jackiegontarek) May 11, 2020

I’ll vote for it — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) May 11, 2020

Some people wondered which White House staffer it might be.

I thought it was Stephen Miller... — D. Lowther (@dlowther715) May 11, 2020

Sorry to burst your bubble, but that’s Betsy DeVos. — William Tecumseh Sherman Every Day (@TecumsehDay) May 11, 2020

Don Junior has entered the chat — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) May 11, 2020

Next chief of staff — Peter the Curve Flattener (@arrogantz) May 11, 2020

Not a cockroach - he's the latest District Court nominee, visiting the White House to pledge his loyalty. — paul takakjian (@ptakakjian) May 11, 2020

One person sensed something was in the works.

How long before soemone creates @/WHCockroach? — Commander Awareness (@CommanderBliss) May 11, 2020

Although Karem just had the single roach sighting, the creature likely has lots of relatives nearby.