White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Appears To Admit That Biden Won

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany became the latest member of President Donald Trump’s circle who appeared to acknowledge that Joe Biden won the presidential election, despite Trump’s false claims of victory.

In an interview on Fox News on Sunday, McEnany noted that if “we” lose the two Georgia Senate seats in a January runoff election to Democrats, it will be Kamala Harris “casting the deciding vote in this country.” Harris would only cast a deciding Senate vote as vice president.

"If we lose these two Senate seats, guess whose casting the deciding vote in this country for our government? It will be Kamala Harris."



- the closest we’re gonna get to the campaign admitting defeat.

pic.twitter.com/mca6UtYgHM

McEnany used the scenario in a last-ditch argument to convince Georgia’s state legislature to overturn Biden’s election win in the state and manipulate an electoral vote for Trump.

Trump hasn’t conceded the race to Biden. Though most Republican members of Congress have been silent on who won, a growing number recognize Biden as the president-elect.

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said last week in an interview that it “looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail.” She added: “I assume the electors will certify that and it will be official. We, as a nation, will move forward, because we always do.”

Avid Trump supporter Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) last month referred to Biden as the “president-elect.” But her staff said later that she misspoke.

