Mardi Gras 2020: Best Places To Watch The Parade

Inclusion, equality and amplifying the voices of the marginalised will underpin the “What Matters” themed 42nd Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2020 Parade on Saturday February 29.

There will be 200 groups and floats making a splash down Oxford Street, and if you can’t be there in person, there’s plenty of ways to still catch the action live.

Various viewing parties are being held at popular bars, hotels and eateries. If you have a gathering organised at your own home, it’s also easy to watch the parade as SBS streams it live for the first time this year.

While the Bear Bar and Diamond Club viewing parties are now sold out, here are some other fun options.

Belloccio restaurant on Oxford Street is hosting a viewing party where patrons can enjoy an unobstructed view of the parade without the worry of the big crowds. Serving up its signature Greek and Italian dishes, the eatery’s event is a four-course dinner beginning at 6pm.

Jeffrey Feng

Sydney’s Pullman at Hyde Park is hosting its party at the Peacock Lounge. From 4pm to 8pm, attendees can see the parade with uninterrupted views, plus there’s also access to College Street to get closer in on the action. Expect free flowing alcohol, canapes, drag queen and DJ entertainment, photo booth and body painting artist. This one will cost you, with general admission tickets starting at $399.

Limited final release tickets are still available for the Burdekin’s Dirty Disco event. The Oxford Street bar is kicking off the festivities from 5pm, where there will be two levels for parade viewing and and four floors for music and non-stop dancing. Limited tickets will be available at the door for $35.

Watch the live broadcast on TV or from a live viewing site

This year SBS will broadcast the Sydney Mardi Gras parade live for the first time. The presenters on the night are Narelda Jacobs, Joel Creasey, Courtney Act and Zoë Coombs Marr.

To watch from the comfort of your own home, here are the broadcast times:

NSW/VIC/TAS/ACT 7:30pm – 10:30pm AEDT

QLD 6:30pm – 9:30pm AEST

SA 7:00pm – 10:00pm ACDT

WA 7:30pm – 10:30pm AWST

NT 6:00pm – 9:00pm ACST

You can of course stream it live on SBS On Demand, which is an option for WA viewers who want to see the parade as it happens.

Melbourne’s Federation Square is live streaming SBS’ broadcast from 7:30pm till 10:30pm. The event is free, and patrons are advised to get there via public transport.

Club Sapphire in NSW coastal town Merimbula will have a live stream of the parade. Entry is free and there’s a prize for best dressed.

Broken Hill’s Broken Heel Festival is also hosting a live stream at The Palace Hotel. The free event starts at 6pm and will also feature games, drag shows and of course, prizes.

The official Mardi Gras After Party is at Hordern Pavilion, where the venue will be transformed into a new “adult play land” with music, light and performances to keep the post-parade festivities going.