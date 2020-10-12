Here's What's Next For The Star Of That Viral Fleetwood Mac Skateboarding TikTok Clip

Life has been, well, a “dream” for Nathan Apodaca as of late.

If you’re not one of the 45 million people who have seen the video of Apodaca skateboarding through his home state of Idaho while drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice (“That’s my drink, I am straight-up always drinking it,” he told HuffPost) right from the bottle while Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” plays, go ahead and let the chill vibes wash over you now.

After he went viral, Apodaca, or @420doggface208 as he’s known on TikTok, has amassed a whopping 3.5 million followers, received a new truck from Ocean Spray (his old truck broke down last month, prompting him to hop on his board and shoot the video) and had a virtual meeting with Mick Fleetwood himself. He’s also suddenly found himself needing a nap.

“I thought work was hard,” he told HuffPost over the phone last week, laughing. “I’m a laborer, I could work 12-16 hour days straight, Monday through Friday no sweat. Now it’s interview after interview. It kind of happened so quick. I have Cloud9 to help with that though, it’s just chill. It’s not anything I can’t handle ― I’m just riding this train and enjoying it.”

No doubt, Apodaca’s life has changed “dramatically,” as he puts it, since late September. And like many of the best, most viral ideas, this one happened pretty organically.

“Whenever I do a video I see it in my head first or feel the vibe,” he said. “When I saw ‘Dreams’ come up in my playlist it just spoke to me. I got to the top of this hill and it was the perfect time to just coast. I thought to myself, ‘I won’t have to leave my juice behind, I’ll get it done in one shot,’ and it worked out for the best.”

“The best” is an understatement. It soon gained national attention, boosting sales and streams for a song that originally topped charts more than 40 years ago, and thereby catching the eye of the band (Fleetwood filmed his own version, which you can see here) and the juice brand. Ocean Spray delivered the new truck to Apodaca’s home in between interviews.

“My daughter has been helping keep my agenda and I asked her if I could lay down for a minute to relax because I had a break in interviews,” he said. “Almost as soon as she left she came back saying there was someone here for me. I opened the door and saw a few camera guys and the truck and thought, ‘OK cool, they brought me a bunch of Ocean Spray.’ I figured the truck was one of theirs.”

The video came at a time when most people needed a bit of zen, something Apodaca is well versed in. His advice for anyone trying to achieve his levels of chill? “Just relax,” he said. “It took me 22 seconds to make that video. Just taking a little bit of time out of the day to relax, get centered, make yourself happy, reflect on yourself. Once you have that inside, you can put it out into the world.”

Of course, the question on everyone’s mind is: What’s next?

“I’m talking to someone in California about getting a [marijuana] strain with my name on it,” he said. “I’ve always been involved in that world. I have a brother who has a farm, Dr. Herb Healer, so working on that ― and I also have merch available.”