The 30-year-old Canadian pop star then featured selections from his catalogue, including renditions of “The Hills,” “I Feel It Coming” and his “Fifty Shades of Grey” track, “Earned It,” which culminated with a major fireworks show.

Breaking with halftime shows in recent years that featured a slew of special guests ― last year’s performers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira shared the stage with Bad Bunny and J Balvin ― the singer went completely solo for the entirety of his time onstage, except for an array of backup dancers and singers.

Due to the strict coronavirus protocols and limited number of fans at the game, for the first time in the event’s 55-year history, he primarily performed on a constructed platform in the stadium stands that stretched out onto the field.

But eventually, The Weeknd and his bandaged dopplegangers, dancing in unison with lights affixed to their hands, spilled out onto the stadium’s field and brought the set home with a pyrotechnic-heavy version of “Blinding Lights.”