Weather Channel Reporter Has Frightening Near-Miss With Hurricane Debris

The Weather Channel, which has been warning about the danger of Hurricane Laura, just gave a scary live demonstration.

Early Thursday, Weather Channel meteorologist Stephanie Abrams had a frightening run-in with hurricane debris while covering the storm in Lake Charles, Louisiana. A clip of the near miss was posted on Twitter, which you can see below:

Close call with some debris on @StephanieAbrams live shot on the @weatherchannel. She’s ok and is in a sturdy structure. #HurricaneLaura pic.twitter.com/qhOYElvva3 — Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) August 27, 2020

Abrams later assured viewers she was fine, saying, “Everyone is 100% OK here.”

The National Hurricane Center warned of an “unsurvivable” storm surge on Wednesday ahead of Laura making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane. The hurricane delivered winds of 150 mph, powerful storm surges and devastating damage.

Abrams described the feeling of the rain as like being hit in the face with pebbles and was almost taken off her feet in another clip:

LIVE in Lake Charles, LA, @StephanieAbrams highlights the severity of going through not only the first eye wall, but the second as well.



The worst of #Laura is yet to come, and we'll be with you through it all. pic.twitter.com/BbYKbczD8o — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 27, 2020

Meteorologist Jim Cantore can also be seen wearing heavy protective gear:

Still, disturbing clips were in steady supply:

#Laura so strong!! Pieces of the hotel are coming apart. Look at the glass coming down from above. We’re in the #eyewall now pic.twitter.com/9S4fbnvCS3 — Jordan Steele (@JordanSteele) August 27, 2020