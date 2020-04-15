Watch Trump Blame Everyone But Himself For Coronavirus In 'Daily Show' Supercut

“ The Daily Show ” is pleased to inform you that President Donald Trump has identified who’s to blame for mishandling the pandemic response: “Everyone but himself.”

The late night show announced the “good news” on Monday night with a supercut recapping some of the president’s go-to scapegoats. These include the Obama administration, the World Health Organisation, assorted state governors and China.

In reality, experts and critics say, the administration’s delayed and inept response to the pandemic was largely due to Trump’s own downplaying of the virus to avoid hurting the stock market and his reelection efforts. He also ignored warnings from his own intelligence and health experts and failed to prepare the government for the outbreak.