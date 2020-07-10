This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.

Watch 10-Year-Old Drummer Nandi Bushell Slay A Punk Rock Classic

It's not the first time the prodigy has caught the attention of social media.

The 10-year-old British musician Nandi Bushell is conquering social media once again.

In a now-viral clip she posted to Twitter Wednesday, Nandi played the drums to the Sex Pistols’ 1976 anthem “Anarchy in the U.K.,” writing that she just learned about punk rock.

Well, she’s a quick study.

Nandi’s skills on Rage Against the Machine’s “Guerrilla Radio” in a shoutout to Black Lives Matter recently caught the attention of the band’s Tom Morello, who gave the Ipswich, England, resident a Fender Soul Power Stratocaster guitar, CNN reported.

Nandi regularly posts her musical exploits on YouTube.

We wouldn’t be surprised if we see this little rocker on a big stage soon.

