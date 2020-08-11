This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
News

Coronavirus In Australia: Victoria Records Deadliest Day Of Pandemic

Victoria recorded 21 fatalities in the last 24 hours and 410 new daily cases.
Two commuters wearing face shields are seen as they travel by tram during lockdown in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Two commuters wearing face shields are seen as they travel by tram during lockdown in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Australia recorded its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday and the biggest daily rise in infections in three days, denting hopes that a second wave gripping the state of Victoria may be stabilising.

Victoria reported 21 deaths - two more than the previous deadliest days earlier this week - and 410 new cases in the past 24 hours, ending a run of three consecutive days with new infections below 400.

A cluster of infections in Melbourne forced authorities last week to impose a night curfew, tighten restrictions on people’s daily movements and order large parts of state economy to close.

National figures for the past 24 hours have yet to be released but outside the two largest states of Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) the virus has been effectively eliminated.

Authorities in NSW are scrambling to trace infections linked to a new cluster at a school in Sydney, which has raised fears of more widespread community transmission than previously known.

Australia has reported just over 22,000 infections and 352 deaths from the virus.

Reporting by Renju Jose

Pedestrians walk away from the central business district as lockdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus starts in Melbourne, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Victoria state, Australia's coronavirus hot spot, announced on Monday that businesses will be closed and scaled down in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)WLd
Pedestrians walk away from the central business district as lockdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus starts in Melbourne, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Victoria state, Australia's coronavirus hot spot, announced on Monday that businesses will be closed and scaled down in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)WLd
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 20: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews speaks to the media on July 20, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. Victoria has recorded 275 new cases of coronavirus, and another death overnight. The death of the woman in her 80s brings the total number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in the state to 39. Metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell shire remain in lockdown due to the rise in COVID-19 cases through community transmissions, with residents in lockdown areas under stay at home orders until 19 August. People are only able to leave home have for exercise or work, to buy essential items including food or to access childcare and healthcare. Face masks or coverings will be mandatory from Thursday 23 July, with $200 fines to apply for not wearing face coverings. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 20: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews speaks to the media on July 20, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. Victoria has recorded 275 new cases of coronavirus, and another death overnight. The death of the woman in her 80s brings the total number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in the state to 39. Metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell shire remain in lockdown due to the rise in COVID-19 cases through community transmissions, with residents in lockdown areas under stay at home orders until 19 August. People are only able to leave home have for exercise or work, to buy essential items including food or to access childcare and healthcare. Face masks or coverings will be mandatory from Thursday 23 July, with $200 fines to apply for not wearing face coverings. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Suggest a correction
melbourneCoronavirusNewsvictoriacovid-19
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.