Victoria Reports Triple Digit New Coronavirus Cases For First Time In 4 Days

WILLIAM WEST via Getty Images People exercise on the edge of Melbourne's central business district on September 1, 2020, with the city in a strict lockdown as it battles a COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Victoria on Thursday reported a triple digit rise in new COVID-19 infections for the first time in four days, denting optimism that a second wave of cases has been contained.

Victoria state said 113 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours, up on the 90 infections reported on Wednesday.

Australia has now recorded more than 26,000 COVID-19 cases, while the death toll rose to 678 after 15 people in Victoria died from the virus.

Victoria’s capital Melbourne is in its fifth week of a six-week lockdown. Authorities are scheduled to detail a timetable for easing curbs on Sunday.