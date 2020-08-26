Victoria Beckham Resurrects Posh Spice Persona For Photo-Shoot With Daughter Harper

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Victoria Beckham has helped Spice up her daughter Harper’s life, with the two posing up a storm in a nostalgic Instagram photo-shoot at home.

In a photo posted on Tuesday night, Victoria was seen resurrecting her former Posh Spice persona, sporting one of the little black dresses that made her famous and striking a peace sign pose.

Her nine-year-old daughter Harper was seen wearing a similar dress in white in the photo, with the pop-star-turned-fashion-designer captioning the picture: “Kisses from posh and baby posh.”

The post did not go unnoticed by the artist formerly known as Baby Spice, Emma Bunton, who commented with a peace sign emoji, referencing their Spice Girls days.

Although Victoria might seem like a reluctant Spice Girl when it comes to reuniting with her former bandmates (she was the only member of the band to turn down a spot on the reunion tour last year), she has actually not shied away from her pop star past in recent years.

The previous year, she was seen throwing some serious shapes to Spice Up Your Life on the dance floor at a similar event.

JMEnternational via Getty Images Victoria and her Spice Girls bandmates at the Brit Awards in 1998

Last month, Emma also teased that all five Spice Girls – yes, including Victoria – had been for a socially-distanced walk, although it turned out to be a less-than-glamorous stroll through the woods in the pouring rain.

“This time last year we were performing at Wembley all glammed up – well this year we were in wellies, walking in the rain,” she joked. “Yes, there’s something you don’t see every day – five Spice Girls in their wellies.”