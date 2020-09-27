Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Victoria Beckham has treated fans to a recreation of one of her most iconic poses, with a bit of help from her daughter, Harper.

Fans of the fashion designer and former Spice Girl will know that she has a penchant for showing off her flexibility in social media posts, repeatedly striking the same impressive pose in pictures.

For example, here she is checking her messages…

Here she is hanging out with BFF Eva Longoria…

Here she is passing the time while her hair dries…

And here she is having a very leisurely chat with Ellen Degeneres...

Well, in a new Instagram upload, Victoria has revealed she’s passing the pose onto the next generation of Beckhams, and is getting her nine-year-old daughter Harper in on the fun.

Posting a photo of herself and her youngest child in a hammock on Friday night, VB joked: “Friday night mood.”

She also tagged her son Brooklyn’s fiancé Nicola Pentz in the caption, who commented: “Beautiful girls.”

Last month, Victoria made headlines when she resurrected her Posh Spice persona for an impromptu photo-shoot with Harper, which saw them striking a fabulous 90s pose.

Meanwhile, Emma Bunton recently teased that all five Spice Girls – yes, including Victoria – had been for a socially-distanced walk, although it turned out to be a less-than-glamorous stroll through the woods in the pouring rain.

“This time last year we were performing at Wembley all glammed up – well this year we were in wellies, walking in the rain,” she joked. “Yes, there’s something you don’t see every day – five Spice Girls in their wellies.”