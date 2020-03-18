Vanessa Hudgens Walks Back Comments On COVID-19 Deaths After Major Backlash

“High School Musical” star Vanessa Hudgens got schooled herself after posting an Instagram Live video about the coronavirus that is being described as heartless.
In the video, which Hudgens posted on Monday, the 31-year-old actress griped about the possibility that the COVID-19 quarantining could go on until July:
“Yeah ... til July. Sounds like a bunch of bullshit, but, like, it’s a virus ― I get it. I respect it, but, at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die. Which is terrible, but, like, inevitable? I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t being doing this right now.”
On Tuesday, Hudgens posted a video to her Instagram story claiming that some of her comments are “being taken out of context.”
“It’s a crazy time,” she said. “It’s a crazy, crazy time. I’m home and in lockdown and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too.”
She added that she is “not taking this situation lightly at all.”
The actress posted an apology via Twitter as well.
HuffPost reached out to Hudgens’ reps for comment, but there was no immediate response.
Many Twitter users weren’t impressed by her initial comments.
Some suggested the worst was yet to come ― regarding Hudgens.
But some tried to see the positives of Hudgens’ comments.