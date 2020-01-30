Vanessa Bryant Posts First Statement Since Deaths Of Kobe Bryant And Daughter Gianna

In Vanessa Bryant’s first public remarks since the deaths of her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, she thanked everyone for showering her and her family with support “during this horrific time.”

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” Bryant wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday evening, paired with a photo of her family. “I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved.”

“We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon,” she went on. “I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them.”

Kobe and Gianna Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. Seven others also died in the crash. Kobe, a former player for the Los Angeles Lakers, was 41.