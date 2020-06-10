‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Canned For Racist Treatment Of Black Co-Star

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. ... And I guess this woman was robbing people,” Stowers said. “They called the cops and said it was me. This is, like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.”

Schroeder admitted to having made that phone call in an Instagram apology she posted on Monday as she was being dropped by various brands, her agent and her publicist.

“It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better,” Schroeder said. “I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused.” She continued: