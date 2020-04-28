Listen, we get it. We’ve been working from home for a solid few weeks now, and sometimes you just don’t feel like making the effort, even if you do have some class of video meeting.

We’re as guilty as anyone else of dialling in for a team meeting in our comfies, or even pairing pyjama bottoms with a smart top to maintain some semblance of professionalism while we’re on camera.

But there is a line, folks. And that line... is called trousers.

That’s a lesson that one US news presenter had to learn the hard way on Tuesday morning, when he appeared on Good Morning America not realising the lower – less smart – half of his outfit was also on display.

ABC News reporter Will Reeve spoke to the presenters in the studio from his home, about a segment which questioned whether drones could soon be used to deliver medicine so people wouldn’t have to leave the house.

During the interview, Will was seen sporting a smart jacket and blue shirt, but apparently hadn’t clocked that his absence of trousers had also been caught on camera.

Hey put some pants on my guy pic.twitter.com/PpCIBRrjP5 — Adam Graham (@grahamorama) April 28, 2020

After his mistake was spotted – and promptly shared all over social media – Will even spoke out to insist that it wasn’t his underwear that was on show, but rather a (very cropped, evidently) pair of shorts.

They’re shorts I promise 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

I will not be getting hired as a camera operator any time soon — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

Truly a cautionary tale for us all.

“I have ARRIVED… in the most hilariously mortifying way possible,” he joked on Twitter about the fashion faux pas, later adding: “Man the more I look at this the more thigh I see. Yikes.”

