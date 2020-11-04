Donald Trump’s unfortunate spelling mistake on US Election Night hasn’t gone unnoticed, and along with memes and hilarious tweets, it’s been the basis of some light-hearted commentary across Australian news coverage.

On Wednesday Channel Nine reporters Peter Overton and Charles Croucher had a good chuckle after Trump shared a tweet in which he misspelt ‘polls’ as poles’.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!” the US President tweeted after Democratic opponent Joe Biden’s address to the nation.

“I believe we have the president’s tweets,” Croucher said during Channel Nine’s live election coverage. “He responded pretty quickly and had his thumbs ready as he so often does when it comes to what’s going on and hearing Joe Biden speaks enough to prompt him into action.”

Dear @realDonaldTrump - you accidentally deleted this tweet about Poles pic.twitter.com/D5rQd5KMXN — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 4, 2020

Then poking fun at Trump’s typo, he told co-host Overton, “I suspect he doesn’t mean people from Poland despite the spelling there.”

The hosts shared a laugh, and of course weren’t the only people to see the funny side of his social media mistake.

While the tweet had already been flagged by Twitter as containing misleading information, the internet did what it does best with screenshots of the faux pas all over social media.

Donald Trump could need a Christmas miracle courtesy of the North and South #Poles to remain president. pic.twitter.com/GU5V2fwhgM — Manouk Akopyan (@ManoukAkopyan) November 4, 2020

BRO @realDonaldTrump DID NOT JUST SPELL POLLS “POLES” 💀💀💀💀 #yourpresident can’t even spell with spellcheck 💀💀💀💀😂 pic.twitter.com/kGKg8RJy7G — c a k e (@courtmecakes) November 4, 2020

As one of "the Poles" 🇵🇱, I'm very open to you losing this election. @realDonaldTrump #BidenHarris — Karol Hausman (@hausman_k) November 4, 2020

Who knew Poland was involved?? — Jabberwock (@jayritty_) November 4, 2020

I think Donald Trump said something about closing the North and South Poles... — Foxx (@SonOfWillSmith) November 4, 2020

What time do the Poles close, I’m trying to see Santa — Colin (@IntroSpecktive) November 4, 2020

Tuesday, or Wednesday in Australian time, is the last day US voters can cast their ballots in the 2020 election.

Republican Trump and former democratic vice president Joe Biden are facing off at the top of the ticket.