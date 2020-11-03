US Election Results Live Count Updates: Joe Biden Set For US Prime Time Address

Trump’s path to a second term has become virtually nonexistent. To hold on to the White House, he would need to win Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. In only one of those states — North Carolina — does he appear strongly favored to win, while he trails significantly in two of the states — Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Biden, on the other hand, can secure the electoral votes to win the presidency in numerous ways: a victory in Pennsylvania would put him over the top, as would wins in any of the two other remaining states.