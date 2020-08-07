Twitter Users Get A Kick Out Of How Trump Mispronounced Thailand

Twitter users got a kick out of US President Donald Trump’s latest verbal blunder ― although the citizens of Thailand might not be happy.
On Thursday, Trump spoke at a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio, where he griped about corporations sending jobs overseas to countries like “Thigh-land” and Vietnam.
As the video clip shows, the president quickly corrected himself.
As you might expect, the verbal goof amused many Twitter users, especially since it came just days after Trump mispronounced the name of Yosemite National Park as “Yo-Semites.”