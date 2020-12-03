Twitter Users Roast Trump's 46-Minute Election Fraud Tirade

President Donald Trump took to Facebook on Wednesday and spent 46 minutes lying about election fraud.
Although Trump’s video recycled a number of already debunked claims suggesting a global conspiracy was behind his loss to Joe Biden, he failed to offer any actual evidence supporting his unfounded allegations.
You can see for yourself here.
Although Trump’s tirade probably failed to help his cause, he did succeed in one aspect: attracting lots of Twitter condemnation.
Bravo TV’s Andy Cohen used the occasion to ask the president for a favor: “Please get help.”
Another man hoped to turn Trump’s rant into a teachable moment for our nation’s youth.
But one individual did give credit where credit was due to Trump, noting he’s hitting record numbers where falsehoods are concerned.