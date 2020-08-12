Twitter Users Hope Kamala Harris VP Pick Means 4 Years Of Maya Rudolph

Senator Kamala Harris got a career boost on Tuesday after presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced her as his running mate.

Turns out the pick may be benefiting comedian Maya Rudolph as well.

Rudolph received accolades and an Emmy nomination for portraying the California senator on ‘Saturday Night Live’ this past season, and her name started trending on social media moments after Harris was revealed to be Biden’s VP pick.

Twitter users overwhelming gave their vote to more Maya.

It's Maya Rudolph's TIME TO SHINE — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 11, 2020

Come for the @KamalaHarris road to the Vice Presidency, stay for the Maya Rudolph SNL appearances. Love it. Let’s goooooo!!! pic.twitter.com/AZJR95409d — Rob (@RobCabrera) August 11, 2020

The best part of today is hearing that @KamalaHarris is going to be the next Vice President. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

💙🇺🇸💙



The second best part of today is knowing that we are going to get to see a lot more of Maya Rudolph!!!!😜🥰 — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) August 11, 2020

Having Maya Rudolph play Kamala is a good enough reason to vote for Joe Biden! 😊👍 — Joe Shafer (@shaf54) August 11, 2020

I'm admittedly looking forward to 4 yrs of Maya Rudolph too... and yes, great pick! — Jonathan Rochelle (@jrochelle) August 11, 2020

Ms Rudolph, your country calls, we require your service. — Susan “Wear a Mask ya Dingdong” Despres (@sedespres) August 11, 2020

Does Maya Rudolph get Secret Service protection?!



Asking for a grateful nation. — Jonathan D. Lovitz (@jdlovitz) August 11, 2020

With the announcement of Kamala Harris as the VP candidate, my twitter trends have switched from wanting to tell me about Nickelback to wanting to tell me about Maya Rudolph. Change is already happening and I welcome it. — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) August 11, 2020

Friendly reminder Maya Rudolph is up for an Emmy* for playing Kamala Harris on #SNL.



*She's a three-time nominee in 2020, up for Big Mouth and The Good Place too! pic.twitter.com/0CCFkYqwxZ — Chris Harnick (@chrisharnick) August 11, 2020

According to EW.com, Rudolph’s first reaction to hearing the news was this hot take: “That’s spicy.” She quickly added, “Oh shit. Ruh-roh,” when the news hit her.

Still, she seemed open to the possibility of playing Harris on “SNL” for the next four to eight years if the Democratic ticket wins in November.