A Florida woman is winning fans on social media for a brief appearance in President Donald Trump’s “white power” video in which she called out both the president and his supporters.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted footage of his supporters in a retirement community known as The Villages ― who he called “great people” ― including one who shouted the racist phrase. Trump later deleted the video and the White House claimed he didn’t hear the “white power” shout.

But Twitter users noticed that not everyone in the clip was a Trump fan. A woman named Sharon Sandler was seen in the video yelling at the president’s supporters and offering a steady stream of expletives at a parade of golf carts with pro-Trump signs and banners.

Sandler told Villages News earlier this month that she was there to show her disgust.

“This is a brain-washed cult here and our country is going down the drain,” she told the website. “We have a pervert, a lying piece of garbage for president, and we need to get rid of him.

Trump’s critics on Twitter were heartened by Sandler:

