Twitter Critics Vent After Pastor Presents 'Trophy Wife' Melania Trump As Model Woman

A Baptist pastor is on leave and receiving “professional counseling” after he encouraged his female congregants to be more like “the epic trophy wife” Melania Trump and scolded them to watch their weight.

“Men want their wives to look good at home, and in public. Can I get an amen?” Pastor Stewart Allen-Clark of First General Baptist Church in Malden, Missouri, told the women in his church during a 20-minute sermon last month that was posted on Facebook.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP Pastor Stewart Allen-Clark is on leave after he urged female congregants to be more like “the epic trophy wife” Melania Trump.

Allen-Clark warned women to pay attention to their looks so their husbands won’t stray. Women should avoid wearing flip flops and sweatpants, take care with makeup and hairdos and watch their weight, Allen-Clark said.

“I’m not saying every woman can be the epic, the epic trophy wife of all time, like Melania Trump. I’m not saying that at all,” Allen-Clark said as he called up an image of the former first lady on the screen behind him. “Most women can’t be trophy wives, but you know like her, maybe you’re a participation trophy.”

“You don’t need to look like a butch either,” he added.

General Baptist Ministries, which includes Allen-Clark’s church, slammed the minister’s comments as “not consistent with the positions and values of General Baptists,” who “believe that every woman was created in the image of God and they should be valued for that reason.”

The minister went on leave shortly afterward.

Criticism on Twitter about both the pastor — and the former first lady ― got ugly:

Good morning to everyone who does NOT look like Melania trump and doesn't feel the need to look like her because some jackass Missouri pastor said so. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 7, 2021

Baptist pastor encourages Christian women to be more like Melania Trump. So they should, pose naked, marry for money, do soft-core, and plagiarize? — Heal the Planet ✌✌🎸🎸 (@fwtoney) March 7, 2021

Melania Trump's "Be Best" campaign was an utter joke & slap in the face to half of the nation, who her husband insulted daily. She plagiarized Michelle speech. She wore "I really don't care, do you?" jacket to visit detained immigrant kids. She was just as terrible as her husband pic.twitter.com/n49T0ABk7l — Elena Anderson💙🌊 (@ElenaAnderson98) March 7, 2021

Very unfair to call Melania Trump a "trophy wife." A Trophy is generally in connection with something that is good. https://t.co/Ek0dYOBsxQ — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 7, 2021

This Guy said women should strive to look like Melania Trump while he looks like SNLs Pat. Classic. pic.twitter.com/vRLukyfIOp — 💀DeathMetalViking💀 (@DeathMetalV) March 7, 2021