Fox News host Tucker Carlson is coming under fire after a segment some critics called his most racist yet.
On Monday night, Carlson claimed Democrats and the Black Lives Matter movement were trying to eliminate the police and replace them with an armed “woke militia” to take over cities and increase the power of the Democratic Party.
“Democrats hate the police because they don’t control the police,” Carlson said.
He said the left had taken over the Pentagon and now planned to do the same to law enforcement.
“Imagine if the Black Lives Matter rioters had weapons and immunity from prosecution,” Carlson said. “That’s what they are talking about: partisan law enforcement.”
Carlson also declared that there was already a crackdown on free speech and thought happening.
“Here’s the new rule, and it defines everything: You are not allowed to question Black Lives Matter, in any way. Full stop,” he said.
But it was his comments later in the segment that received the most attention on social media. Carlson said if Democrats actually cared about Black lives, they’d do more to fight crime, close abortion clinics and keep families intact in cities. He then warned Fox News viewers the left will “come for you” rather than fix the cities.
“This may be a lot of things, this moment we’re living through, but it is definitely not about Black lives,” Carlson said. “And remember that when they come for you ― and at this rate, they will.”
He added:
Anyone who has ever been subjected to the rage of the mob knows the feeling. It’s like being swarmed by hornets. You cannot think clearly. And the temptation is to panic. But you can’t panic. You’ve got to keep your head and tell the truth. Tell the truth. If you show weakness of any kind, they will crush you.
The reaction on Twitter was swift:
“Tucker’s warning about ‘when they come for you’ was clearly referring to Democratic leaders and inner city politicians,” a Fox News spokesperson told HuffPost.