Tucker Carlson used President Donald Trump’s departure from the hospital Monday to attack the media and re-amplify right-wing cries that the coronavirus isn’t as dangerous as reports say it is. Meanwhile, the US passed 210,000 COVID-19 deaths and 7.4 million cases. (See Carlson’s segment below.)

The Fox News personality accused news outlets of rooting for the president to die and being “angry” that he has not succumbed to COVID-19. Trump, hospitalised for three days, is continuing his recovery at the White House.

“The media are not stopping, they’re not even pausing,” Carlson said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight. “They’re too angry. Donald Trump is alive. They were hoping that wouldn’t happen. Worse, Trump walked out of the hospital under his own steam after just three days ― 74 years old and the virus didn’t really slow him down.”

Carlson framed Trump’s experience as “dangerous facts” that discredit the media (and perhaps the scientists they rely on).