Fox News host Tucker Carlson is getting slammed on social media for an on-screen graphic that echoes a key white supremacist talking point.

With an image on the screen of Representative Ilhan Omar and Senator Tammy Duckworth ― both women of colour born overseas ― Carlson’s text warned that “we have to fight to preserve our nation & heritage.”

Critics said the phrase looked like an homage to the infamous “14 words,” or the white supremacist slogan “we must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.”

Many were quick to point out the similarities on Twitter:

tucker managing to say the 14 words in only 10 https://t.co/R3ukNA14uA — Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) July 8, 2020

Just put on a white hood and save us the energy. pic.twitter.com/eSlPOqCpVh — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 8, 2020

I guess the @FoxNews graphics producer who handled this segment had to tell @TuckerCarlson that the chyron didn’t have room for all 14 words. pic.twitter.com/MB3d0oRvvT — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 8, 2020

Honestly I just don't think Tucker can count 14 words https://t.co/4lFIIy9M93 — Robin Z. (@firepile) July 8, 2020

Tucker must be absolutely fuming that all 14 words wouldn’t fit https://t.co/Abpv6G0CWa — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) July 8, 2020

this is so fucking dangerous and disgusting my god pic.twitter.com/63wtrXyctf — abd varsha (@varsha_venkat_) July 8, 2020

Tucker’s racist and anti-immigrant rhetoric has caused major sponsors such as Disney, T-Mobile, Papa John’s and others to pull their spots from the show.