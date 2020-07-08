Fox News host Tucker Carlson is getting slammed on social media for an on-screen graphic that echoes a key white supremacist talking point.
With an image on the screen of Representative Ilhan Omar and Senator Tammy Duckworth ― both women of colour born overseas ― Carlson’s text warned that “we have to fight to preserve our nation & heritage.”
Critics said the phrase looked like an homage to the infamous “14 words,” or the white supremacist slogan “we must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.”
Many were quick to point out the similarities on Twitter:
Tucker’s racist and anti-immigrant rhetoric has caused major sponsors such as Disney, T-Mobile, Papa John’s and others to pull their spots from the show.
Fox News said they have not been hurt financially, telling the New York Times last month that the advertisers have simply moved their ads to other shows on the network.