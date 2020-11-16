Trump's Midnight Twitter Scream Causes 3 Honest Words To Trend In Response

President Donald Trump fired off another all-caps false claim about the election during a late-night Twitter rant on Sunday.

Just minutes before midnight, the president claimed he won the election ―despite the fact that he lost to President-elect Joe Biden:

Twitter users weren’t having it.

Trump’s all-caps scream caused three words to trend in response: “NO YOU DIDN’T.”

Biden defeated Trump by an Electoral College vote of 306-232, the same margin that Trump called a “landslide” in 2016. Biden also won the popular vote by more than 5.5 million.

As a result, the president’s critics made quick work of his latest attempt to undermine the election. Some used variations on “NO YOU DIDN’T,” while others put their own spin on it ― with many responding to Trump’s lies with some very obvious falsehoods of their own:

I WON AUSTRALIAS NEXT TOP MODEL! https://t.co/tbc2J5WDML — Simone Holtznagel (@moan_holtz) November 16, 2020

I AM MARK RUFFALO! https://t.co/8mD9MwE7oW — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) November 16, 2020

Trump: I WON THE ELECTION!



American voters: NO YOU DIDN'T — Melissa Blake (@melissablake) November 16, 2020

YOU WON AN EJECTION! https://t.co/dR8kAN1Ayn — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 16, 2020

Joe Biden won the election.

You lost the election. https://t.co/S5HQQ8ka1d — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 16, 2020

I am the Batman. https://t.co/5vssfi8VQ0 — Justin Amash (@justinamash) November 16, 2020

Sir, this is an Arby’s and also no the fuck you didn’t pic.twitter.com/3V2GRjepNk — Amber Sparks (@ambernoelle) November 16, 2020

I WON THE BATTLE OF ENDOR! pic.twitter.com/iiBHCk3t5C — Death Star PR (@DeathStarPR) November 16, 2020

I also won the election. — Christopher Moore (@TheAuthorGuy) November 16, 2020

NO YOU DIDN’T.

FIXED YOUR TWEET. pic.twitter.com/f7l2QlrYLU — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) November 16, 2020

I CAN DUNK! — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 16, 2020

It's hard to get more pathetic than this Republican fascist.#TrumpConceded this morning, then spent the rest of the day spinning that while playing golf.



Now he's in fantasy land and making "No you didn't" and "I won the lottery trend" by tweeting lies at midnight.



SAD. pic.twitter.com/2Vd8dZVrwO — Grant Stern (@grantstern) November 16, 2020

No you didn’t, you delusional pathetic fraction of a man! — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 16, 2020

I WON THE SANDBOX! pic.twitter.com/C6FqpdI8CA — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 16, 2020