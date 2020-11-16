This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Politics

Trump's Midnight Twitter Scream Causes 3 Honest Words To Trend In Response

The president's latest election lie got an instant fact check.

President Donald Trump fired off another all-caps false claim about the election during a late-night Twitter rant on Sunday.

Just minutes before midnight, the president claimed he won the election ―despite the fact that he lost to President-elect Joe Biden:

Trump Tweet
Trump Tweet

Twitter users weren’t having it.

Trump’s all-caps scream caused three words to trend in response: “NO YOU DIDN’T.”

Biden defeated Trump by an Electoral College vote of 306-232, the same margin that Trump called a “landslide” in 2016. Biden also won the popular vote by more than 5.5 million.

As a result, the president’s critics made quick work of his latest attempt to undermine the election. Some used variations on “NO YOU DIDN’T,” while others put their own spin on it ― with many responding to Trump’s lies with some very obvious falsehoods of their own:

Suggest a correction
Donald TrumppoliticsTwitterJoe Bidenelections
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.