Trump's Midnight Twitter Rant Against John Bolton Backfires Spectacularly

The president received a blunt reminder about one of his most famous campaign promises.

President Donald Trump fired off a late-night attack on John Bolton amid new allegations featured in the former national security advisor’s upcoming book. But given the nature of Trump’s attack, it didn’t go well.

Trump, who famously vowed to hire only “the best and most serious people,” now says that Bolton was a “wacko,” a “dope,” “incompetent” and a “disgruntled boring fool”:

Earlier in the evening, Trump made similar comments during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

[Bolton] was a washed-up guy. I gave him a chance,” Trump said.

That had people asking... if Bolton was incompetent and washed-up, why would Trump hire him in the first place?

