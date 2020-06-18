President Donald Trump fired off a late-night attack on John Bolton amid new allegations featured in the former national security advisor’s upcoming book. But given the nature of Trump’s attack, it didn’t go well.

Trump, who famously vowed to hire only “the best and most serious people,” now says that Bolton was a “wacko,” a “dope,” “incompetent” and a “disgruntled boring fool”:

Wacko John Bolton’s “exceedingly tedious”(New York Times) book is made up of lies & fake stories. Said all good about me, in print, until the day I fired him. A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war. Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped. What a dope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

President Bush fired him also. Bolton is incompetent! https://t.co/vVW3rKiwSz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Earlier in the evening, Trump made similar comments during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“[Bolton] was a washed-up guy. I gave him a chance,” Trump said.

That had people asking... if Bolton was incompetent and washed-up, why would Trump hire him in the first place?

General Mattis is a "dope"; General Kelly is a "dope"; General McMaster is a "dope"; Secretary Tillerson is a "dope"; AG Sessions is a "dope"; and now John Bolton is a "dope". Notice a pattern here folks? (& who is the next "dope" to fall? General Milley?) https://t.co/ARCVSSZ29y — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) June 18, 2020

You just gave the worst luck in hiring, don’t you? All your picks turn out to be dopes or overrated or dumb as rocks. What a shame. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 18, 2020

Who hired him because they should not have a job in the White House — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) June 18, 2020

If:@AmbJohnBolton is incompetent AND President Bush fired him,

Why did @realDonaldTrump hire him? https://t.co/tUh6bBIguP — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) June 18, 2020

You hired a National Security Advisor who’d already been fired for incompetence by another president?

Wow. You are bad at your job. https://t.co/WlnVKLm6z4 — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) June 18, 2020

Because YOU HIRED all of these incompetent "fools" and "dopes" that makes YOU a grossly incompetent manager with horrible hiring skills. Makes YOU a fool and a dope... #Trump #Bolton — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) June 18, 2020

So why did you hire him? Did you pop too much hydroxychloroquine again?



You’re a sad, pathetic, weak president.



Go back to your bunker, loser. #QuidProTrump



pic.twitter.com/Xk855zkVim — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 18, 2020

It's almost like they have a secret pact & Trump has agreed to help Bolton sell his book. But... https://t.co/X6VC3H5quj — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) June 18, 2020