Trump To Women: 'We're Getting Your Husbands Back To Work'

President Donald Trump might need a refresher on what century he’s living in.

In yet another appeal to female voters ahead of Election Day, Trump pledged on Tuesday that if reelected, he’d be sure to get their “husbands back to work.” He made the astonishing remark during a campaign rally in Lansing, Michigan, after falsely bragging that he “did great with women” in the 2016 election.

“And that’s going to happen again. Because women, suburban or otherwise, they want security, they want security, they want safety. They want law and order,” he said.

The president detoured briefly to attack Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ― the target of a violent kidnapping plot recently foiled by the FBI ― for her coronavirus lockdown measures, before returning to his pitch to women on COVID-19 economic recovery.

“You know what else? I’m also getting your husbands ― they wanna get back to work. ... We’re getting your husbands back to work. Everybody wants it,” Trump said.

Women accounted for 55% of the 20.5 million people who lost their jobs in April due to coronavirus-related business closures. And women have continued to bear the brunt of the pandemic recession. According to the National Women’s Law Center, of the 1.1 million workers who dropped out of the labor force last month, 865,000 were women, including 324,000 Latinas and 58,000 Black women.

Trump: We’re getting your husbands back to work pic.twitter.com/MOHh0d1Vu7 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 27, 2020

Amid falling poll numbers in the suburbs, particularly among white women, Trump has been framing himself as a champion of women in the suburbs, which he claims are under siege. He has repeatedly asserted that he “saved” the suburbs by ending a federal effort to encourage low-income housing there ― rhetoric that critics have labeled a racist dog whistle about keeping people of colour out of those neighbourhoods.

In August, Trump wondered why suburban women would vote for Democrats when Democratic-run cities are “rampant with crime.” (This is not true.) And earlier this month, he resorted to a more direct approach at a Pennsylvania rally, begging suburban women to “please like me” because “I saved your damn neighbourhood.”

As for his claim that he did great with women in 2016, female voters supported Hillary Clinton over Trump by 54% to 42%, according to the Pew Research Center. He won 52% of the vote from white women.

The president’s 1950s-esque remark on Tuesday did not fly with critics.

Do.... "suburban women".... not... work? Because... I live in the suburbs and.... I work. Am I doing it wrong? Was there a memo? https://t.co/Bcec1iXr0s — April (@ReignOfApril) October 27, 2020

America's labor force includes about 80 million women https://t.co/35Z4k3Kq7s — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) October 27, 2020

865,000 women left the workforce last month, compared to 216,000 men. https://t.co/PMBBJwPfMW — Gillian Branstetter (@GBBranstetter) October 27, 2020

Don Draper will be pleased to her this, it's boring hanging around the house being waited upon https://t.co/2ABSuspwB6 — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 27, 2020

The longer @realDonaldTrump speaks, the more his true character is revealed which is very good news for Biden https://t.co/o0IWH8YzzC — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 27, 2020

Wait, just cause this year has been so fucked up, have to ask...



What century are we currently living in now? https://t.co/BDUbSH21lo — YS (@NYinLA2121) October 27, 2020

Trump just now: "Your husbands, they want to get back to work. We're getting your husbands back to work.”



Did we hate 2020 so hard we accidentally got thrown back to 1952? — Ida Skibenes ❄️ (@ida_skibenes) October 27, 2020

A century after the 19th Amendment, Trump tells Lansing crowd, “We’re getting your husbands back to work." — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) October 27, 2020

Guessed there might be some mitigating context to Trump's remark to suburban women. Nope.



"And you know what else? I'm also getting your husbands - they wanna get back to work, right? They wanna get back to work. We're getting your husbands back to work, and everybody wants it." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 27, 2020

The preceding context was Trump saying, before getting distracted with some other stuff, that "I'm getting your kids back to school." So the pitch to women was: 1) I'm getting your kids back to school, 2) I'm getting your husbands back to work. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 27, 2020

Yes little ladies, Trump is getting your husbands back to work so you can go back to sitting around on the couch eating bon bons. https://t.co/MyQfaNX9dw — Mark Schweitzer (@MarkSchweitzer) October 27, 2020