The Useful Idiot: Why We're Not Done With Trump Yet

Another institution that needs reforming, it seems, is my own.

For far too long, too many political reporters have acted and written like sportswriters. If you’re covering major league baseball, you are nothing if you cannot get quotes from the marquee players and behind-the-scenes scoops about whose star is rising, whose is falling, who’s about to get traded or shipped clear down to the AA farm team. The price of that access is delivering generally positive coverage about the club and its lineup, or at least not harping on flaws unless they become too obvious.

Of course, in the end, sports coverage doesn’t really matter. It’s about entertainers. The well-being of the republic does not hang in the balance. That cannot be said, as we now have been made painfully aware, about political coverage.

When Trump began his rise in the Republican primary field in 2015, many of my younger newsroom colleagues attributed his success to his willingness to level childish insults at the other candidates on the debate stage. He was a counterpuncher, they marveled, unafraid to go after the expected favorites like Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio.

But what about the details of his promises to round up undocumented immigrants or wage trade wars or pull out of international treaties? Well, they didn’t know anything about those things, and so they concentrated on the counterpunching.

This is not to blame them entirely. How so many reporters have so little experience learning and writing about the real world through the lens of local and state government, courts, police, schools and so on has been a problem years in the making, exacerbated by the financial crisis of 2009. The layoffs that struck the media industry hit those with a decade or more of experience the hardest, as they were commensurately more expensive to keep on staff. This meant that senior-level writing and editing jobs that typically required many years of experience were suddenly going to journalists in their mid-20s, only a few years out of college.

Add this to Republicans’ decades-old propaganda war against non-sycophantic news media, and the result was absurdly uncritical coverage of a man who had made a career of self-promotion by lying and manipulating the New York City tabloids.

Once in office, Trump was able to abuse the deference afforded a president’s words and actions, even when they were quite clearly not presidential. The worst of this was his endless lying on nearly every topic under the sun. News organizations did not know how to deal with a serially dishonest president. This was the case with many longtime White House reporters but seemed especially true of younger journalists with no experience covering a normal administration or, in some cases, covering anything at all, apart from a political campaign or two.

It took years for many outlets to acknowledge the plain, simple, obvious truth that Trump lied all the time, about everything. This wasn’t a matter of opinion. It was as uncomplicated and clear and indisputable as the color of the tie he was wearing. Yet for three and a half years, it was not presented that way. His dishonesty, his corruption, his childishness were described as his “shambolic leadership style,” or his “unorthodox approach to government,” rather than the insanity they actually represented.

Part of this, yes, was access journalism. Lots of reporters see a one-on-one interview with the president as a career-maker, and to describe Trump and his top staff in plain, unvarnished terms would put such a favour out of reach, particularly with such an openly transactional White House. Beyond the desire to interview Trump was the need for “scoops” — which, far too often, are gossipy, behind-the-scenes tidbits or an early “leak” of information that is going to be announced soon anyway, rather than original reporting that brings out facts that otherwise would never see the light of day. The latter, obviously, is more time-consuming, needing substantial investment up front with the very real risk of not paying off in the end. At a time when so many news outlets are foundering, that type of journalism is the first to get cut.

Finally, among a large number of White House reporters, disproportionately those who had not covered Trump’s campaign or his life in New York City, there was an unshakeable faith in “the system,” in the notion that the presidency was too large and too important for an unserious person to have prevailed — that someone who wins the job by definition must have the leadership skills and the acumen required to perform it.

It took years for them to appreciate that, no, in this instance, what they saw was all there was. Trump truly was as ignorant and petulant as he seemed, in addition to being perpetually dishonest. And in those years before it finally became accepted practice to describe Trump’s lies as “lies” in print and on the air, in that period where they were still being called misstatements or “Trumpian hyperbole” or some such, he was able to spread them far and wide until they took root and created an alternate reality.

This culminated in a phenomenally dishonest reelection campaign, which somehow got increasingly more dishonest as the election drew closer. Trump’s rallies became hour-and-a-half grievance sessions filled with lies about how the Russia investigation was a hoax, how he was unfairly impeached, how his opponents were overhyping the pandemic in order to hurt the economy and thus his reelection campaign, how he was nearly finished building his wall along the Mexican border, how his trade deals were tremendous achievements, and on and on and on and on. It got to be where the only factual statements he would make at his events were the names of the states they were being held in and the names of other Republican candidates for office joining him there.

Because lying, as it turns out, works.

True, it does not work on everyone — polling showed that close to 70% of Americans had little faith that information coming from Trump and his White House was generally accurate. But it worked on enough people. By constant repetition, some of Trump’s most outlandish lies appeared to gain some credibility beyond his 30% hard-core base, particularly on topics that did not affect most people’s daily lives.

His trade deals lie was one example — the claim that he had torn up bad agreements with Canada and Mexico and South Korea and replaced them with new ones that were far more favourable to the United States. Unsurprisingly, none of that was true. The United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement was essentially a renamed NAFTA, which Trump had repeatedly called the worst trade deal ever. His South Korea revisions added limits to pick-up trucks being exported to the United States — which wasn’t really happening anyway.

But because the vast majority of the public doesn’t deal with the intricacies of international trade in their day-to-day lives, most people tended to believe his claim.

Perhaps if members of the news media had been as aggressive about calling out his various and sundry lies in real time through the years as they were about his post-election lies, the illusion of great policy victories would have picked up less traction.

Ultimately, though, the difficult truth here is that most Americans cannot be bothered paying close attention to national politics. Things happening in Washington, DC, are far removed from their daily concerns, and people also tend to believe what they want to believe. If they were already inclined to support Trump, then it is unlikely that even repeated fact-checks, delivered from the first instance of a given falsehood through to the last, would have made much of a difference.

Journalism, even done well and done consistently, can only get you so far in the protecting democracy game. Self-government is hard, and, as we’ve seen now, terribly fragile.