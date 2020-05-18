'Testing Is Overrated': Snide Twitter Wits Imagine A Trump Commencement Speech

After Barack Obama’s two online commencement speeches Saturday went over so well, Twitter wags decided to imagine a speech to graduates from the sitting president.

Donald Trump claimed he didn’t listen to what Obama said to 74 historically black colleges and universities and high school graduates across the nation, but he did take a moment Sunday to slam his predecessor as a “grossly incompetent” president.

In his speeches, Obama took some not-so-subtle jabs at Trump — without mentioning his name. The COVID-19 pandemic has “finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” Obama said. “A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

Twitter critics didn’t imagine Trump discussing a sound COVID-19 strategy in an imaginary commencement address. Instead, their dreamed-up comments were pegged to his recent remarks about testing, his repeated bragging that he’s an expert on just about everything and his propensity to duck responsibility:

Testing is overrated. When you test, you have a grade. When you test, you find some students did not learn the material. If we didn’t do any testing, we’d have very few low grades. #TrumpCommencementSpeech#SundayMorning #SundayThoughts — Linda James (@ncundone) May 17, 2020

And stay away from pregnancy tests if you don’t want to get pregnant 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Op6ONeM50t — RDK (@KolodyRussell) May 17, 2020

#TrumpCommencementSpeech

Don’t worry about grades. Worry about being able to afford a lawyer who can make sure they’re never exposed. — Katt Funny (@KattFunny) May 17, 2020

Believe me, a lot of people tell me I should be a professor here, or that I should be running the nuclear physical education department, and they're probably right. Because I know things — a lot of *impressive* things, like E = MC Hammer. But I digest.#TrumpCommencementSpeech — Lance Gould (@lancegould) May 17, 2020

"Congratulations, graduation people. Let me start by saying I have a bigger brain than all of you. Combined. That means, when counting all of your brains, my brain is like more. They just don't make brains like this anymore, people."#TrumpCommencementSpeech — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) May 17, 2020

#TrumpCommencementSpeech



It's never your fault. You can always blame someone. It's called the 'blame game'. If it wasn't a thing it wouldn't have a great name like the 'blame game' some say it's the best name pic.twitter.com/5vQQT0EdYk — Jeff Dwoskin Says Stay HOME (@bigmacher) May 17, 2020

Blame the dog for eating your homework. And Hilary for hiding it on a private server. And Obama for destroying it in the microwave. And the Fake News media for lying about you ever doing the homework in the first place. #TrumpCommencementSpeech — Darek Steiger (@lowell321) May 17, 2020

“To be successful you gotta be smart like me. You gotta use your you-know-what.”#TrumpCommencementSpeech pic.twitter.com/7xH59iBz3b — CK (@charley_ck14) May 17, 2020

Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for me to divide this country. #TrumpCommencementSpeech — chaplinlives (@chaplinlives) May 17, 2020

Well you got you "e-pluma," diplomas as some call it. they're good papers, best papers, means a big thing, not as big as my Wharton paper certificate, yes, you'll hang that on the wall, oh, lots of people got Trump University papers, that was a which hunt #TrumpCommencementSpeech — Paul Chambers🌊📢🏥🤡 (@feedingtubepaul) May 17, 2020