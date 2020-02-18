Trump Tweets 'Happy President's Day' And Gets Dragged By Twitter Users

On Monday morning, Donald Trump tweeted “Happy President’s Day,” and ― surprise! ― a lot of Twitter users elected to turn his punctuation into fodder for jokes.
Please take note of the apostrophe before the “s” in Trump’s tweet below, which implies that the day belongs to just one president.
The White House has never set in stone the correct spelling for the holiday, so it’s possible Trump just made a typo — or was thinking of George Washington, whose birthday is observed on the third Monday of February — but some found it a little hard to give him the benefit of the doubt.
Others took issue with Trump’s use of the word “happy.”
Some people had quibbles about which presidents get celebrated on the day.
But one person hoped the president’s holiday tweet was a sign of good things to come: