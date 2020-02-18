Trump Tweets 'Happy President's Day' And Gets Dragged By Twitter Users

On Monday morning, Donald Trump tweeted “Happy President’s Day,” and ― surprise! ― a lot of Twitter users elected to turn his punctuation into fodder for jokes.

Please take note of the apostrophe before the “s” in Trump’s tweet below, which implies that the day belongs to just one president.

HAPPY PRESIDENT’S DAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2020

Many Twitter users assumed Trump was celebrating himself, given his brand of unbridled egotism.

The apostrophe misplacement really does say it all. https://t.co/dSN2YCqgO9 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 17, 2020

The White House has never set in stone the correct spelling for the holiday, so it’s possible Trump just made a typo — or was thinking of George Washington, whose birthday is observed on the third Monday of February — but some found it a little hard to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Apostrophes are stubborn.

President's - singular possessive

Presidents' - plural possessive.



There's no benefit of the doubt of ignorance of rule of possessive nouns. After-all, he's the man who wants to be King.



Perhaps he's wishing George Washington a Happy Birthday Day. https://t.co/V8ZGqrLMWh — Darlene McDonald (@VoteDarlene) February 17, 2020

Others took issue with Trump’s use of the word “happy.”

It's a day for HAPPY presidents, not miserable, angry, deranged, crooked ones. https://t.co/OpPmLitIf9 — Greg Olear (@gregolear) February 17, 2020

Some people had quibbles about which presidents get celebrated on the day.

I think today is only for presidents who haven't been impeached... https://t.co/sP8LaWwaft — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) February 17, 2020

But one person hoped the president’s holiday tweet was a sign of good things to come: