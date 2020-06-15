Donald Trump fired off a tweet over the weekend to defend his unusually slow and tentative walk down a ramp after speaking at West Point on Saturday.

The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is “fall” for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2020

But a few years ago, he had a very different idea about how a president should walk.

Trump didn’t like how then-President Barack Obama walked down the stairs of Air Force One, declaring it “inelegant and unpresidential”:

The way President Obama runs down the stairs of Air Force 1, hopping & bobbing all the way, is so inelegant and unpresidential. Do not fall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2014

On Saturday, Trump raised alarms on social media after he appeared to struggle to lift a glass of water during his speech at West Point, then had difficulty walking down the ramp.

The criticism seemed to strike home. He responded on Twitter that the ramp was “very long & steep” and also “very slippery.” However, the weather was clear and the ramp was dry and lined with no-slip strips.