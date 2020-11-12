Trump Turns Against Fox News As Reality Of Election Loss Sets In

“That’s an explosive charge to make, that the other side is effectively rigging and cheating,” the Fox News anchor added. “Not so fast.”

The Trump campaign has tried desperately to produce evidence of widespread voter fraud since it became clear Biden won the election, coming up short each time and losing legal battles in the process.

Even Tucker Carlson, one of Trump’s staunchest allies, told his Fox News audience that Trump’s claims of voter fraud simply aren’t “enough to alter the election result.”