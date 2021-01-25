Trump Trolled With 'Pathetic Loser' Sky Banner Near Mar-A-Lago

Donald Trump was trolled Sunday at his Mar-a-Lago golf resort with a sky banner calling him a “pathetic loser.”
To be more precise, the banner being pulled across the sky and photographed by witnesses (including a reporter from local CBS News station) read: “Trump you pathetic loser go back to Moscow.”
A second banner read: “Trump the worst president ever.”
Wait for it ...
It wasn’t immediately clear in press reports how close the planes flew to Mar-a-Lago, or if the former president saw the banner or was aware of them.
Trump isn’t particularly popular in the area. Palm Beach County, where Mar-a-Lago is located, voted for Joe Biden in the presidential election, 56% to Trump’s 43% (though the town of Palm Beach went for Trump). Neighbors are threatening to sue to enforce zoning restrictions forbidding the club to be used as a legal residence, as Trump is doing.
The anti-Trump air stunt echoed a prank in 2018 while the then-president and his entourage were visiting his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland. A paragliding critic from Greenpeace teed off by Trump floated over the crew with a sign reading: “Trump Well Below Par #Resist.
It was unclear who was responsible for the Florida messages.
While many on Twitter appreciated the sentiments in the Florida sky, others thought it was a bit of a waste of money ... or anger. One wondered about flight restrictions over the resort that had been in place when Trump visited. But they were dropped after Trump stopped being president.