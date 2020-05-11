This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
News

As COVID-19 Deaths Near 80,000, Trump Touts His Private Golf Business

"Damn, you're cold," tweeted one follower.

Donald Trump used his mighty Twitter platform to drum up business for his golf course in Los Angeles on Sunday.

US deaths from COVID-19 neared 80,000, but the president didn’t tweet about that.

Many were appalled. Besides demonstrating an astounding lack of sensitivity, Trump’s post highlighted his continuing conflict of interest between serving his business and the American people.

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

Suggest a correction
CoronavirusDonald Trumpcovid-19Emoluments Clausetrump golf courses
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.