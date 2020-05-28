Trump Says 'Thank You' To Video Declaring 'The Only Good Democrat Is A Dead Democrat'

President Donald Trump tweeted a note of thanks in response to a video of a supporter of his exclaiming, “The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.”

On Wednesday, the president quote-tweeted a video shared by Cowboys for Trump. In the video, the group’s founder, Couy Griffin, is speaking in front of a New Mexico church, encouraging his audience to violate stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve come to a conclusion where the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat,” says Griffin, going on to add that he doesn’t mean that in a “physical sense,” but in a “political sense.”

Cowboys for Trump tweeted the video in response to a report in The Daily Beast about the rally shown in the video — which included a clear explanation of Griffin’s actions and words — that the group decided was “fake.”

Trump then responded to the video by thanking them and saying that he’d see the group in New Mexico.

Thank you Cowboys. See you in New Mexico! https://t.co/aCRJeskUA8 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

Notably, The Daily Beast article features an interview with Griffin who says that he could have “chosen a different verbiage, you know.”

“I guess I need to be more careful when I choose the words that I speak,” he told the publication. “But you know, it’s just so hypocritical of the left how they’re blowing this up, like I’m some hate-speech murderer.”

But despite that moment of second-guessing, Griffin doubled down on his claim that “the only good Democrat is a dead one,” telling The Daily Beast that he thinks some top Democrats like Govs. Ralph Northam of Virginia and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan “could be guilty of treason and the punishment that comes with it.”