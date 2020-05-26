Trump Takes Heat For Golfing During Pandemic, Blames Obama For Some Reason

The activity prompted plenty of criticism, which he pushed back against in a handful of tweets Tuesday by blaming former President Barack Obama.

Didn’t Obama, whose Administration has now been caught cold illegally spying on the Trump campaign, recently also get caught playing golf on a course in Virginia, despite his wife Michelle urging people to stay home, before and after his round, in a major public service message? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

....A total double standard. The only thing the Dems have going for them is their very close relationship with the Fake News Lamestream Media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Trump apparently feels he’s being held to an unfair “double standard” since Obama also recently went golfing. But one of these men is currently the U.S. president; the other is not.

Obama’s golf game has preoccupied Trump for years, long before Trump even took office.

In December 2011, Trump accused then-President Obama of playing golf “to escape work while America goes down the drain.”

In 2014 he tweeted, “Can you believe that, with all of the problems and difficulties facing the US, President Obama spent the day playing golf.”

As with so many of Trump’s tweets, they’re now starkly hypocritical. The amount of days Trump has spent on a golf course is more than two and a half times Obama’s total at the same point in his first term.