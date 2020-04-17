Trump Supporters Protest Shutdowns And People Say It Looks Like A Zombie Movie

Protesters in several cities are demonstrating against restrictions meant to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The demonstrators in Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio want stay-at-home instructions eased and shuttered businesses reopened despite the ongoing threat of the pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 28,000 American lives.

In one demonstration in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday, the protesters ― some decked out in President Donald Trump’s signature “Make American Great Again” accoutrement and waving Trump-Pence signs ― gathered in a dense crowd outside the statehouse atrium. Photographer Joshua A. Bickel of the Columbus Dispatch snapped an image of the scene:

To many on social media, the image resembled a scene from a zombie film, drawing comparisons to the “Walking Dead” TV series as well as films such as the “Night of the Living Dead” series and “Shaun of the Dead,” the 2004 horror-comedy starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost:

its uncanny pic.twitter.com/anWmn9ufoh — The Urban Hermit (@sssssparkers) April 15, 2020

World War Q pic.twitter.com/rd5mSNR5ub — Scott Linnen (@ScottLinnen) April 15, 2020

good lord, this is every zombie movie ever — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 15, 2020

I thought this was a screencap from a zombie movie.



This is a protest in Ohio today, during a pandemic.



We, and I cannot stress this enough, are doomed. pic.twitter.com/M2FB8ubGe6 — Yvette wants you to stay the @#$% home. (@TheSciBabe) April 15, 2020

Braaaaaaaiiiiins — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) April 15, 2020

When there’s no more room in Hell, the mediocre will walk the earth https://t.co/K6tB900bDo — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) April 16, 2020

The Walking Dead, season 2020. — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) April 15, 2020

28 Business Days Later (2020) https://t.co/InjHj0PrdE — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) April 15, 2020

Covid-19 is significantly more contagious then the flu and at least ten times more fatal but let’s crowd together to protest the government trying to protect us because rights. https://t.co/cgaStXl8K8 — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 15, 2020

This @joshuabickel photo is a window into Esoteric Trumpism: pic.twitter.com/b8FmDXbUQL — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 15, 2020

When there's no more room in hell, the dead will walk the Earth. pic.twitter.com/hX9edMfJ8E — Frater Pera (@ThatWerewolfTho) April 15, 2020

Which is more terrifying? Zombie horde or red hate brigade protestors demanding Michigan reopen for business? pic.twitter.com/PLj5GHFNPN — Julie DiCaro (@JulieDiCaro) April 15, 2020

Y’all, @joshuabickel got an actual photo of zombies. That’s gotta be a guaranteed Pulitzer, no? https://t.co/ir5m8elVI5 — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) April 15, 2020

the zombies were inside us all along https://t.co/deSy8nWiY5 — Alanah Pearce @ HOME (@Charalanahzard) April 15, 2020

Real life MAGA zombies protesting in Ohio today because they want people to go out and die for capitalism. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tLfbQoYgKE — Ryan Knight 🌹 (@ProudResister) April 15, 2020

Making George Romero's point all over again. pic.twitter.com/6Dw1eBqlMR — Flatten the curve, not the webrant🕺------🕺 (@web_rant) April 15, 2020